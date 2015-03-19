(Adds detail of Gucci deal, Swatch executive comment)
By Astrid Wendlandt
BASEL, Switzerland, March 19 Tag Heuer, French
luxury group LVMH's biggest watch maker, said it will
launch a smartwatch later this year using Google Inc's
Android operating system in a venture with Intel Corp
to compete head-on with the Apple Watch.
Tag Heuer Chief Executive Jean-Claude Biver declined to give
any details about pricing, functionality or design, but said on
Thursday that it aimed to launch what would be the first Android
luxury smartwatch in the fourth quarter.
The Apple Watch is due to go on sale on April 24 and will
range in price from $350 to $17,000 for an 18-karat gold model.
It is the company's first major new product in five years and
consumer demand for the device is being closely watched by
competitors and investors.
The device needs an Apple iPhone to work fully, and analysts
say the most likely pool of initial buyers will already have an
Apple smartphone in their pockets.
"We believe wearable technology will take off," Michael
Bell, vice president of Intel's New Devices unit, said at a news
conference with Tag Heuer at the Baselworld watch and jewellery
fair.
Intel struck partnerships with several consumer goods
companies last year to develop smart wearable products,
including eyewear brand Oakley, owned by Luxottica,
watchmaker Fossil, and U.S. fashion brand Opening
Ceremony.
"Tag Heuer's decision to partner with technology companies
to deliver a smartwatch ... will likely be the first of many
similar deals," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight,
said.
"With Apple Watch hitting the market it's no longer viable
for Swiss watchmakers to bury their heads in the sand. Now Tag
Heuer has signalled its intention to enter the smartwatch market
we are certain others will follow."
Gucci said on Thursday that it would develop a smartband
with i.am+ whose functions would include phone calls, text
messages, emails and music. The unit of French luxury group
Kering gave no details of pricing or launch timing.
Some luxury executives remained sceptical about
smartwatches, however.
Marc Hayek, who heads Swatch Group watch brands
Breguet, Jaquet Droz and Blancpain, joined the chorus of luxury
executives alongside Hermes and Patek Philippe who
said they had no plans to launch a smartwatch.
"The Apple Watch is not a real watch but a consumer
electronic," he told Reuters in Basel on Thursday.
Hayek forecast his three brands would enjoy a similar year
in terms of sales growth to 2014, although trading in Hong Kong,
one of his biggest markets, remained difficult.
