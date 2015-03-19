(Corrects name to Bell from Dell in fourth paragraph)

BASEL, Switzerland, March 19 Tag Heuer, French luxury group LVMH's biggest watch maker, announced a partnership with Google Inc and Intel Corp to create a luxury smartwatch to compete head-on with Apple Inc .

Tag Heuer said the partnership aimed to bring to market the first luxury watch using Google's Android operating system. It plans to launch the watch in the last quarter of this year.

Tag Heuer Chief Executive Jean-Claude Biver declined to give any details about pricing, functionality or design.

Michael Bell, vice president of Intel's New Devices unit, said: "We believe wearable technology will take off as it represents who you are and how you want to be seen." (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)