SHANGHAI May 13 Global beauty retailer Sephora,
part of French luxury goods group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis
Vuitton SE, launched its first online store in China
on shopping platform JD.com Inc, the latest global firm
to tap into China's booming e-commerce market.
The cosmetics chain, which has 174 physical stores in
mainland China, said on Wednesday it had chosen JD.com partly
due to its focus on fighting counterfeit goods, an issue that
has plagued China's online retail market including sector leader
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Alibaba and JD.com sold a
combined 2.53 trillion yuan ($407.83 billion) worth of goods in
2014.
"We are very concerned about having control of the product.
For China's e-platforms, this has been the biggest question
mark," Helen Zhou, Sephora's vice president for Greater China,
told Reuters.
JD.com is the biggest rival to Alibaba, which said last
month it had a range of measures to fight counterfeits.
Counterfeit goods can be found on all Chinese e-commerce
platforms, despite efforts to fight them, because of the sheer
scale of the issue, industry experts say.
"I would guess that JD isn't doing much better than Tmall in
terms of (the number) of grey products, they both have issues,"
said Thibault Boiron, Shanghai-based general manager of
e-commerce consultancy Altima Agency, referring to Alibaba's
Amazon-like platform.
China's e-commerce platforms often compete for brands to
launch exclusively with them. Sephora, which will be the largest
cosmetics store on JD.com, said it would partner with other
e-commerce platforms in the future.
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Additional reporting by Paul
Carsten; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Miral Fahmy)