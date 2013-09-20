PARIS, Sept 20 British upmarket shoe designer
Nicholas Kirkwood has won the lucrative endorsement of the
world's biggest luxury goods group in a deal which could lead to
his signature footwear adorning the feet of more of the world's
wealthiest women.
French group LVMH, best known for more established
brands such as Louis Vuitton, Celine, Fendi and Kenzo, is buying
a majority stake in Kirkwood's company for an undisclosed sum as
it aims to reinforce its stable of hot young designers.
Kirkwood, 33, whose stilettos and other sculptural designs
have been worn by celebrities such as Sex and the City actress
Sarah Jessica Parker and British model and TV presenter Alexa
Chung, studied fine art at Central Saint Martins college in
London.
He later learned the craft of shoemaking at London-based
Cordwainers College before founding his shoe brand in 2004
together with his business partner Christopher Suarez.
LVMH and arch rival Kering, whose own young
designer stable includes British fashion brand Christopher Kane
and since this month the American brand Altuzarra, are vying to
establish a reputation as backers of budding fashion talents.
LVMH earlier this year took a minority stake in young French
fashion brand Maxime Simoens.
"This acquisition affirms the ongoing commitment of LVMH to
nurture talent and creativity, considered as the heart of any
success in the industry in which they are leaders," LVMH said in
a statement.
Kirkwood's collections are already distributed in 150
leading department and specialty stores around the world as well
as three flagship stores in London, New York and Las Vegas.