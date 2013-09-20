* LVMH buys majority stake in Kirkwood
* Analyst estimate deal at less than 20 mln eur
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Sept 20 LVMH is in talks to buy
a stake in British fashion brand J.W. Anderson, a source close
to the matter said on Friday after the No.1 luxury goods group
revealed it was investing in another budding UK label, shoe
designer Nicholas Kirkwood.
The news signals intensifying competition among luxury
groups such as LVMH and Kering to invest in fledgling
fashion brands and lock in promising designers who could one day
work for some of their bigger names.
LVMH, which owns Dior and Louis Vuitton, took a minority
stake in young French fashion label Maxime Simoens earlier this
year, while Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci owner Kering has
invested in British fashion brand Christopher Kane and U.S.
brand Altuzarra.
"The idea is to invest in new growth opportunities," the
source said about LVMH's discussions to invest in J.W. Anderson.
LVMH declined to comment.
Born in Northern Ireland, Jonathan William Anderson, 29, is
known for his urban, androgynous style. He graduated in 2005
from the London College of Fashion where he studied menswear,
launched his own label three years later and did a small,
one-off collection for Versace's Versus line.
LVMH's efforts to reinforce its stable of hot, young
designers come as the group works on turning round its flagship
Louis Vuitton brand by improving its offering of leather bags
and its market positioning.
LVMH said it had bought a majority stake in Kirkwood, whose
stilettos have been worn by celebrities such as Sex and the City
actress Sarah Jessica Parker and British model and TV presenter
Alexa Chung.
The group declined to give financial details but analysts
estimate the deal at less than 20 million euros ($27 million).
"This acquisition affirms the ongoing commitment of LVMH to
nurture talent and creativity, considered as the heart of any
success in the industry in which they are leaders," LVMH said in
a statement.
Kirkwood will sit alongside the group's other luxury men's
label, Berluti, headed by Antoine Arnault, son of LVMH founder
and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, who is developing the brand
into a men's ready-to-wear and accessories business and
expanding its retail network.
Kirkwood, 33, studied fine art at Central Saint Martins
college in London. He later learned the craft of shoemaking at
London-based Cordwainers College before founding his shoe brand
in 2004 together with business partner Christopher Suarez.
Kirkwood's collections are already distributed in 150
leading department and specialty stores around the world as well
as three flagship stores in London, New York and Las Vegas.