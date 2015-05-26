PARIS May 26 French luxury goods group LVMH
said on Tuesday it was in exclusive negotiations with
Amaury Group to buy French daily newspaper Le Parisien.
LVMH, which already owns economic daily Les Echos, said the
acquisition was subject to consideration by the Amaury works
council and was conditional upon approval by the relevant
competition authorities.
"This well-known and respected publication would make a
material contribution to our group through its strong
complementarity with our current titles," Les Echos group Chief
Executive Francis Morel said.
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Ingrid Melander)