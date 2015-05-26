(Adds details, quotes)
PARIS May 26 Luxury goods group LVMH
is in exclusive talks to buy French daily newspaper Le Parisien
from media group Amaury, it said on Tuesday, as its looks to
consolidate its media business which already includes financial
daily Les Echos.
LVMH, owned by France's richest man Bernard Arnault, said
the acquisition was subject to consideration by the Amaury works
council and was conditional upon approval by the relevant
competition authorities.
"In the last years, Les Echos has seen a spectacular rise in
its results," Les Echos group Chief Executive Francis Morel told
Le Figaro newspaper.
"But this success rests on a fragile balance and today
middle-sized players like ourselves have difficulty developing.
The time is for consolidation."
French papers face declining revenues in competition with
free papers and Internet media. Both Le Monde and Liberation
general newspapers have gone through financial crises recently
and there is a consolidation move among regional papers.
Without citing its sources, Le Figaro daily said LVMH had
offered 50 million euros ($54.38 million) for Le Parisien and
its national edition Aujourd'hui en France.
Morel said the objective would be to complete the deal by
October.
The deal would also include Amaury's advertising branch and
distribution firm AM Diffusion Proximy, both deemed to be
positive elements behind Le Parisien's relative success across
the country, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Morel said there would not be any job cuts in either
editorial team and the idea was not to bring them closer
editorially. However, it would save Les Echos group about 3
million euros a year and give it more access to advertising, he
said, without saying how.
Le Parisien and Aujourd'hui en France, mainstream
newspapers, distributed in total just over 385,000 copies in
2014, a fall of about 8.3 percent on the previous year.
Other newspapers owned by Amaury and which are not part of
the talks with LVMH include sports daily L'Equipe. Amaury also
organises sports events including the Tour de France cycling
competition, also not covered by the possible sale.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Reporting By Cyril Altmeyer and John Irish; Editing by Ingrid
Melander and Susan Thomas)