MILAN May 30 French luxury goods group LVMH
has appointed Fabio d'Angelantonio as the next chief
executive of high-end textile and clothing company Loro Piana,
it said on Monday.
D'Angelantonio, a former marketing director at eyewear
company Luxottica, will start on Sept. 1. He takes over
from Matthieu Brisset, who has finished the integration of Loro
Piana less than three years after LVMH acquired a majority stake
in the former family business.
"He (d'Angelantonio) has a great track record in developing
brands ... He also brings a warm personality and Italian touch
to continue the development of Loro Piana," Chairman Antoine
Arnault said in a company statement.
That D'Angelantonio is Italian played a significant role in
the decision, said a source close to the matter.
Brisset will be given a new position within LVMH, the
statement added.
