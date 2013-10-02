PARIS Oct 2 Star designer Marc Jacobs is
leaving Louis Vuitton as artistic director, a source close to
the French fashion brand's parent LVMH,, the world's
biggest luxury group, said on Wednesday.
Since joining the group in 1997, Jacobs has steered
Vuitton's growth into a global luxury brand which generates more
than 7 billion euros ($9.46 billion) of revenues a year and half
of LVMH's operating profits.
"Marc Jacobs is leaving Vuitton and will focus on his own
brand," the source said on condition of anonymity.
The Marc Jacobs fashion brand, which is controlled by LVMH,
is one of the fastest growing labels within the French group's
fashion and leather goods division.
