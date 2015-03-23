PARIS, March 23 Marc Jacobs plans to end its
separate entry-level Marc by Marc Jacobs fashion line and fold
it into its main collection, the designer of the same name told
Women's Wear Daily (WWD).
The company, controlled by French luxury group LVMH
declined to confirm the move, which comes ahead of a
possible initial public offering expected as early as next year.
LVMH also declined to comment on the article.
"In a sense, we're starting at the beginning," WWD quoted
Marc Jacobs as saying in reference to the move. He told WWD that
Marc by Marc Jacobs had become disconnected from the main
collection and lost its uniqueness in its category.
Marc Jacobs left the creative helm of Louis Vuitton, LVMH's
biggest brand and profit contributor, in 2013 to focus on his
eponymous brand.
LVMH named Sebastian Suhl, former head of its Givenchy
fashion brand, as chief executive of Marc Jacobs last year after
he successfully floated rival Prada in 2011 when he was chief
operating officer of the Italian fashion group.
