ZURICH Dec 11 Jean-Claude Biver, head of French
luxury goods group LVMH's watch business, is taking
over as head of the group's biggest watch brand, TAG Heuer,
after the brand's chief executive Stephane Linder stepped down.
"Stephane Linder has decided today to resign from his role
of President & CEO of TAG Heuer to pursue other professional
endeavors," the brand, headquartered in La Chaux-de-Fonds in
western Switzerland, said in a statement published late on
Wednesday.
Biver, who was put in charge of LVMH watches in March, will
take over as interim CEO, TAG Heuer said.
Linder, who had been at the helm of TAG Heuer since June
last year, is leaving in the middle of a restructuring process.
In October, TAG Heuer said it dismissed 46 employees in
Switzerland, suspended the launch of a mechanical chronograph
movement and placed 49 people on temporary unemployment at its
Chevenez factory until the end of the year.
Swiss watches are currently grappling with weak demand in
the important Chinese market and in Hong Kong, where
pro-democracy protests have hit luxury sales. Rivals, such as
Richemont's Cartier brand, have also introduced shorter
working hours.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)