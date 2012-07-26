* LVMH, PPR both report 20 pct jump in H1 profit
* Growth driven by sales of top-end brands
By Nina Sovich
PARIS, July 26 Luxury companies in France
continue to reap profits from selling wealthy customers in Asia
the highest priced and most exclusive goods, which are outpacing
growth in lower-tier luxury and retail products.
Both PPR and LVMH reported strong
first-half profit growth on Thursday, driven by sales in
"absolute" luxury goods such as watches and jewellery and
crocodile handbags that can top the 100,000 euro ($123,000)
mark.
The growth was particularly evident in emerging markets such
as China, where neither company reported a slowdown despite
concerns that the world's second-largest economy may be cooling.
LVMH, the world's largest luxury company, which owns brands
like Louis Vuitton and Celine, reported a 20 percent rise in its
profit from recurring operations, which hit 2.66 billion euros.
PPR's recurring operating income rose 20.4 percent but the
performance of Puma, a non-luxury sportswear and
lifestyle company, pulled down earnings.
PPR's luxury division profit growth was up 30 percent for
the half, with profits at Yves Saint Laurent rising more than
threefold and profits at Bottega Veneta up 58 percent.
"We are confident our full-year financial performance will
outstrip that of 2011," said Chief Executive Francois-Henri
Pinault.
Despite the global economic slowdown, the luxury market has
proven remarkably resilient due in part to sales in the
Asia-Pacific region, mainly China, which is now the
fastest-growing luxury market in the world.
That profitability was thrown into doubt earlier in July
when Burberry reported that sales had been hit by a
slowdown in China, but concerns were assuaged somewhat when
Hermes and Remy Cointreau reported good
growth in emerging markets.
LVMH said that second-quarter organic growth in China rose
15 percent, in line with the first quarter. It noted that
marketing costs had pulled down the margin of Louis Vuitton, but
the brand's profits should recover in the second half.
"The Louis Vuitton results were a bit disappointing," said
Thomas Mesmin, an analyst at CA Cheuvreux.
The increased profitability of luxury has spurred PPR to
shed some of its poor performing retail operations. The company
is trying to turn around its French retail outlet Fnac, which
reported a loss on Thursday, and sell it.
PPR also announced on Thursday it had sold a 29.8 stake in
distribution firm CFAO to Toyota Tsusho Corp
to pay down debt. PPR's net debt stood at 4.48 billion euros as
of June 30.
Profit at LVMH's watches and jewellery division rose 87
percent to 159 million euros in part due to the company's
integration of Bulgari, which it bought last year for an
eye-popping multiple of 28 times earnings.
Similarly, profits in the wines and spirits division, which
includes champagne maker Moet Hennessy and where the company has
aggressively raised prices in recent months, rose 20 percent to
496 million euros.
The company said growth was due in part to sales in its most
expensive "prestige brands".
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Sovich and Pascale Denis; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter, Gary Hill)