BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management Group reports 12.29 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
PARIS Oct 12 The fashion and leather division of luxury industry leader LVMH posted like-for-like third-quarter sales growth of 3 percent on Monday, marking a slowdown broadly anticipated by investors.
The unit, the biggest profit and revenue contributor at LVMH, had surprised the market with forecast-beating 10 percent sales growth in the second quarter to June.
Overall, the group that owns Hennessy cognac and Louis Vuitton fashion brands generated third-quarter like-for-like revenue growth of 7 percent, slightly higher than some analysts expected. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.