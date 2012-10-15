* Q3 like-for-like sales rise 6 pct vs poll avg 7 pct
* Marks slowdown from 8 pct in Q2, 12 pct in Q1
* LVMH remains confident for 2012 despite Europe economy
(Adds detail, analyst comment)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Oct 15 LVMH sounded the latest
warning that luxury consumers are tightening their purse strings
as it posted a further slowdown in comparable sales growth in
the third quarter to 6 percent.
The performance, dented by weaker demand for its fashion,
leather goods, watches and jewellery, compared with revenue
growth of 8 percent in the second quarter and 12 percent in the
first.
The news came as consultancy Bain & Co forecast global
luxury sales growth would slow sharply to 5 percent this year
from 13 percent in 2011 as Chinese and European consumers cut
spending.
While Burberry has warned of tougher market
conditions globally and in China in particular, other big groups
such as Hermes and Prada have dismissed talk
of a major slowdown in the luxury goods market.
LVMH, which owns Moet & Chandon champagne, Hennessy cognac
and fashion brands Celine, Fendi and Kenzo, said it remained
confident for 2012 "despite an economic slowdown in Europe".
The group is expected to give more details on its outlook
during a conference call with analysts on Tuesday at 1300 GMT.
The world's No. 1 luxury group said revenue in the three
months to Sept. 30 totalled 6.9 billion euros ($8.93 billion).
This compared with the 6.875 billion average of estimates in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts, or 7 percent like-for-like
growth.
LVMH did not give any details on the performance of Louis
Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of sales
which accounts for 75 percent of the group's fashion and leather
revenue.
Analysts are concerned that Louis Vuitton is losing traction
in big markets such as China as consumers opt for more discreet
luxury products with no logos and start to favour more niche
fashion brands.
LVMH would only say that Louis Vuitton "continued to gain
market share around the world" and reported a double-digit
percentage rise in nine-month sales on a reported basis.
Analysts estimate the group's fashion and leather goods
division saw sales growth slow to 4 percent in the third quarter
from 8 percent in the second and 12 percent in the first.
"We believe it is fair to assume that the Louis Vuitton
brand itself underperformed this 4 percent divisional average,"
HSBC analysts said in a note.
LVMH did not publish comparable growth figures for each
division.
"For us the disappointments are the watches and fashion and
leather goods," one London-based analyst said.
Analysts calculated comparable growth at the group's watch
and jewellery unit was about 2 percent, against 9 percent in the
second quarter and 17 percent in the first.
LVMH rival PPR, which owns luxury brands Gucci and
Yves Saint Laurent, publishes third-quarter figures on Oct. 25.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Additional reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Christian
Plumb and James Regan)