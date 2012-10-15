PARIS Oct 15 LVMH on Monday posted
comparable third-quarter sales growth of 6 percent as resilience
in champagne, cognac and cosmetics helped compensate for slower
growth at the luxury group's watch, fashion and leather units.
The world's No. 1 luxury group which owns Louis Vuitton said
revenue in the three months to Sept. 30 totalled 6.9 billion
euros ($8.93 billion).
That compared with expectations of 6.875 billion euros and
like-for-like forecast growth of 7 percent based on a Reuters
poll of 8 analysts.
The group's third-quarter performance highlights a continued
slowdown as it compares with revenue growth of 8 percent in the
second quarter and 12 percent for the first three months of the
year.
But the Paris-based group which owns Moet & Chandon
champagne, Hennessy cognac and fashion brands Celine, Fendi and
Kenzo said it remained confident for 2012 "despite an economic
slowdown in Europe."
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
