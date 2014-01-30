BRIEF-Woolworths updates on home improvement exit
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.
PARIS Jan 30 LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said the luxury group was not studying any potential acquisitions at the moment.
"There is nothing concrete being studied at the moment," Arnault said during the luxury group's annual results presentation. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.
* Intends to implement a further on-market share buy-back for upto 10 percent of the Co's issued capital for $2 million