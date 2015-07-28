* LVMH first-half sales rise 6 pct like-for-like, beat
forecasts
* LVMH 2nd-qtr fashion and leather sales rise 10 pct
* Seeing strong demand in Japan, U.S., Europe
PARIS, July 28 LVMH's fashion and
leather division, its biggest in terms of profit and sales, beat
forecasts on Tuesday with a 10 percent rise in second-quarter
sales driven by strong trading in Europe, Japan and the United
States.
The performance, outpacing market estimates of 5-6 percent,
came a day after Kering's Gucci posted its strongest
sales growth in nearly two years.
LVMH, the world's No.1 luxury goods group, said
profitability at its flagship Louis Vuitton fashion brand
remained at "an exceptional level", while demand for its smaller
Dior, Fendi and Celine brands were solid.
It did not provide detailed figures.
The Paris-based owner of Sephora beauty shops and jeweller
Bulgari said total sales rose 6 percent on a like-for-like basis
to 16.7 billion euros ($18.47 billion) in the first half, above
the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 16.35 billion.
"This seems to indicate that self-help actions are getting
more traction than we envisaged for the current financial year,"
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said.
Like Kering, LVMH said Chinese tourists were shopping much
less in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and were going to
Japan and Western Europe instead.
"There is a shift of business to other geographies," Finance
Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said about Chinese customers, the
world's top buyers of luxury goods.
Like rivals Burberry and Kering, LVMH said it was
in talks with mall owners in Hong Kong to renegotiate prices
amid falling sales.
LVMH said Louis Vuitton, which contributes more than half of
group profit, had strong growth thanks to new designs, but the
brand was also helped by price increases, which reached around 5
percent on handbags in Europe.
The group said its Donna Karan and Marc Jacobs brands were
being restructured under new management teams and that Marc
Jacobs was suffering from wholesalers' "wait-and-see attitude".
"We are in the eye of the hurricane," Guiony said about Marc
Jacobs, explaining that the brand was undergoing profound
changes, from prices to product lines and presentation. The
company led by ex-Louis Vuitton designer Marc Jacobs is aiming
to float on the New York stock exchange in the next few years.
LVMH said its flagship Hennessy cognac brand had returned to
organic growth in the second quarter as strong business in the
United States helped make up for continued weakness in China.
The group said it was monitoring "with great attention" the
development of the so-called grey market of unofficial online
distributors of luxury goods but predicted it would continue to
exist while significant regional price differences remained.
($1 = 0.9044 euros)
