UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
PARIS Oct 14 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, posted a 4 percent rise in like-for-like nine-month sales on Tuesday as improved growth in Europe and the United States helped compensate for weakness in Asia.
The Paris-based group, which owns leather goods maker Louis Vuitton, Guerlain perfumes and Hennessy cognac, said comparable sales growth at its fashion and leather division, its biggest, reached 3 percent in the nine months to Sept. 30. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.