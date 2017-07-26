FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 21 hours
LVMH H1 operating profit up 23 pct, cautious on second half
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2017 / 3:57 PM / in 21 hours

LVMH H1 operating profit up 23 pct, cautious on second half

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, on Wednesday undershot forecasts with a 23 percent rise in first-half underlying profits where growth was driven worldwide by its Louis Vuitton brand.

The group, whose other key brands inlude Dior, Fendi, Hennessy cognac and jeweller Bulgari, said that in an environment that remained uncertain it approached the second half of the year with caution.

LVMH said first-half profit from recurring operations reached 3.640 billion euros ($4.23 billion).

This compared with 3.75 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

LVMH's rivals in the luxury industry such as British luxury brand Burberry and French luxury group Hermes have also signalled better demand in mainland China and improving tourist spending in Europe.

$1 = 0.8597 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.