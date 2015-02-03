BRIEF-Winshine Science says Loyal Victory enters acquisitino agreement
* Loyal Victory, remaining shareholder and target company entered into an acquisition agreement
PARIS Feb 3 LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault said on Tuesday that the profitability of its flagship Louis Vuitton brand remained stable in 2014. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Loyal Victory, remaining shareholder and target company entered into an acquisition agreement
* Annual op profit seen at Y685 bln vs Y778.4 bln street view