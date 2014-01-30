PARIS Jan 30 LVMH Chief Executive
Bernard Arnault said the group's Louis Vuitton brand was
suffering from production constraints partly because of problems
with raw material supplies and the length of time it took to
train new staff.
"We have waiting lists that are getting longer," Arnault
said at the group's annual results presentation on Thursday.
LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said organic sales
growth at the group's fashion and leather division, which
accelerated to 7 percent in the fourth quarter from 3 percent in
the previous three months, was due as much to demand for Louis
Vuitton as for other brands.
Guiony estimated Louis Vuitton sales to Chinese customers,
both locally and abroad, rose 5 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)