PARIS, July 26 French luxury group LVMH said sales growth at Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of revenue, was slightly lower than the overall growth reported by its fashion and leather division in the first half.

"It is a bit lower," LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said on Friday on an analyst conference call when asked about the sales growth of the brand compared with that of the division.

Louis Vuitton revenue makes up about two thirds of LVMH's fashion and leather division, which overall doubled the pace of its like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter to 6 percent from 3 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)