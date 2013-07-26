BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
PARIS, July 26 French luxury group LVMH said sales growth at Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of revenue, was slightly lower than the overall growth reported by its fashion and leather division in the first half.
"It is a bit lower," LVMH Finance Director Jean-Jacques Guiony said on Friday on an analyst conference call when asked about the sales growth of the brand compared with that of the division.
Louis Vuitton revenue makes up about two thirds of LVMH's fashion and leather division, which overall doubled the pace of its like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter to 6 percent from 3 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge