BRIEF-Ales groupe Q1 revenue up at EUR 63.1 million
* Q1 revenue EUR 63.1 million versus EUR 59.9 million year ago Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 10 LVMH said on Thursday that Louis Vuitton sales growth among Chinese customers in the first quarter was close to 10 percent within China and at a double-digit percentage level abroad.
"The Chinese customer is growing about double digit domestically and double digit in local currency outside China," LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said on a conference call about the group's first-quarter sales.
The CFO added that Louis Vuitton sales to domestic customers in Europe also improved in the period. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Q1 revenue 1.15 billion euros versus 1.03 billion euros year ago