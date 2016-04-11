(Adds detail, context)
PARIS, April 11 Luxury goods industry leader
LVMH on Monday posted first-quarter sales below
forecasts as tourist shopping in key markets such as France and
Hong Kong remained low.
Comparable sales growth at the group's fashion and leather
division, which includes the Dior and Louis Vuitton brands and
generates the most revenue, was flat during the period, falling
short of market expectations of 2-3 percent growth.
The unit had seen sales rise by around 3 percent in the
previous two quarters.
"The US market is strong and Europe remains well oriented
except for France which is affected by a fall in tourism," LVMH
said in a statement. "Asian markets are varied but Japan
continues to progress."
LVMH, which owns more than 60 luxury brands including
Hennessy cognac and Guerlain perfume, generated first-quarter
sales of 8.62 billion euros ($9.83 billion), below Thomson
Reuters' mean forecast of 8.72 billion euros.
"Overall, this is not very surprising, as LVMH and LVMH
fashion and leather goods are so big that they can be seen as a
proxy of the luxury goods sector - and the luxury goods sector
is on the back foot," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca.
Last week, consultancy Bain & Co forecast the luxury market
would reach a low point this year, due to lower levels of
tourists travelling to Europe, spooked by militant attacks,
depressed trading in Hong Kong, weaker demand in China and a
relatively subdued U.S. market.
On Friday, Italian luxury goods maker Prada
reported a 27 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by
lacklustre sales in China which have waned alongside slowing
economic growth and a crackdown on conspicuous spending.
One bright spot, however, was LVMH's watches and jewellery
division, which has been through difficult times due to weak
demand in China.
Its like-for-like sales grew 7 percent, against 3 percent
the previous quarter, helped by the success of Tag Heuer's
repositioning and connected watch as well as solid demand for
Bulgari jewellery.
($1 = 0.8765 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Goodman and
Jane Merriman)