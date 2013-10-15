* Q3 group sales rise 8 pct like-for-like to 7.02 bln eur
* 9-month like-for-like sales grow 4 pct at fashion/leather
unit
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Oct 15 LVMH, the world' biggest
luxury group, posted an unexpected slowdown in sales growth at
its fashion and leather business, which includes the Louis
Vuitton, Celine and Dior brands.
The Paris-based group, which also owns Krug champagne and
Hennessy cognac, said growth at its biggest and most-watched
division was 4 percent on a like-for-like basis in the nine
months to Sept. 30, against 5 percent in the first half.
Analysts estimated the division's organic sales growth
slowed to 2 percent in the third quarter from 7 percent in the
second and 3 percent in the first. LVMH did not publish this
figure on Tuesday.
Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of
sales, is paying the price for its shift upmarket, which some
analysts expected would lead to short-term losses in sales.
"LVMH management always said the upmarket repositioning of
the Louis Vuitton brand would take 18 months, but given the
easier basis of comparison, these figures are disappointing,"
said Antoine Belge, a luxury goods analyst at HSBC.
Many analysts had expected the division's sales growth to
remain at a level of at least 7 percent in the third quarter,
with some expecting growth as high as 9 percent.
"The stock should react negatively to the bad numbers in
Fashion & Leather," one Paris-based trader said. "Even if we do
not know the performance of Louis Vuitton specifically, it
should not be pleasing."
Louis Vuitton is undergoing its most significant leadership
change in more than two decades, currently parting ways with
long-standing designer Marc Jacobs and reported to be in complex
talks with Nicholas Ghesquiere, formerly at Balenciaga, to
replace him.
Last year, Yves Carcelle, who headed Louis Vuitton for more
than 20 years, was replaced by Michael Burke, an LVMH veteran
who previously headed Bulgari. This year, Delphine Arnault,
daughter of LVMH founder and boss Bernard Arnault and Dior's
former deputy managing director, became Louis Vuitton's No. 2.
CHAMPAGNE REBOUND
Luxury peer Burberry announced the surprise
departure of its CEO earlier on Tuesday, to be replaced by the
brand's designer, regarded by investors as an untested
operational manager, sending shares of the UK brand lower.
Burberry published a 17 percent rise in retail revenue at
constant currencies for the first half to Sept. 30 and
same-store sales growth of 13 percent, which some analysts
described as one of the best performances in the industry so
far, however.
LVMH said its wines and spirits, and watches and jewellery
businesses enjoyed a pick-up in sales in the third quarter.
It said champagne sales rebounded in the quarter, driven by
strong demand in Asian and American markets, while Hennessy
volumes also rose strongly.
The bright star of the group remained its Sephora and duty
free retail shops, which together reported organic sales growth
of 19 percent for the first nine months of the year, in line
with the first half.
Overall, LVMH's turnover in the third quarter rose 8 percent
like-for-like to 7.02 billion euros ($9.48 billion) in line with
the previous six months.
Rival Kering publishes third-quarter numbers on
Oct. 24.