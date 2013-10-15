Turkey auto sales fall 7.4 percent in March -association
ISTANBUL, April 4 Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 7.4 percent in March from the previous year, data from the ODD industry association showed on Tuesday.
PARIS Oct 15 LVMH, the world' biggest luxury group, on Tuesday posted a slowdown in sales growth at its biggest and most watched fashion and leather division, which includes the Louis Vuitton, Celine and Dior brands.
The Paris-based group, which also owns Krug champagne and Hennessy cognac, said growth at the fashion and leather division was 4 percent on a like-for-like basis in the nine months to Sept. 30, against 5 percent in the first half to end-June.
Overall, LVMH's turnover in the third quarter rose 8 percent to 7.02 billion euros ($9.48 billion), in line with the first half. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
ISTANBUL, April 4 Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 7.4 percent in March from the previous year, data from the ODD industry association showed on Tuesday.
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
* March revenue 11.7 million zlotys ($2.93 million), up 28.5 percent year on year