PARIS, April 13 French luxury goods group LVMH posted a 3 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Monday, boosted by the weak euro against the dollar and Louis Vuitton's "excellent start to the year".

However, the world's biggest maker of luxury goods said its wines and spirits unit, which includes the flagship Hennessy cognac brand, was penalised by tough trading in China.

Overall, LVMH's first-quarter sales rose 16 percent on a reported basis to 8.323 billion euros ($8.80 billion). ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by James Regan)