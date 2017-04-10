PARIS, April 10 Luxury goods group LVMH
posted a surge in first quarter sales on Monday that
beat consensus forecasts, although the French company cautioned
that its business environment remained uncertain.
Sales rose to 9.88 billion euros ($10.5 billion), up 15
percent year-on-year. According to a consensus compiled for
Reuters by Inquiry Financial, the mean forecast for first
quarter sales stood at 9.55 billion euros.
LVMH said it had witnessed solid growth across its main
markets in Asia, Europe and the United States but added that
"the trend currently observed cannot reasonably be extrapolated
for the full year".
In January, LVMH reported record revenues and profits for
2016 but sounded a note of caution for 2017, given geopolitical
uncertainties ranging from the impact of Britain's decision to
leave the European Union to the new U.S. administration of
President Donald Trump.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White)