PARIS Oct 13 LVMH on Tuesday became
the first major luxury goods provider to say that the stock
market collapse in China over the summer had affected sales,
particularly at its flagship Louis Vuitton brand.
The world's biggest luxury group, which owns more than 70
luxury brands including jeweller Bulgari and fashion labels
Fendi and Celine, said it had seen spending growth rates by
Chinese buyers slow down more abroad than at home.
"The Chinese stock market collapse has taken its toll and we
expect this to have an impact only for a few months," LVMH Chief
Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told an investor
conference call on third-quarter sales, published on Monday.
"We are seeing more Chinese tourists but they are spending a
little bit less, that is ... the growth rate is not has high as
in was in the first half."
LVMH shares fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the
Paris-based group said comparable sales growth at its key
fashion and leather goods division had slowed more than analysts
expected - to 3 percent in the third quarter, down from 10
percent in the previous three months.
Louis Vuitton accounts for the bulk of the division's sales
and profits and Guiony said the brand's growth was "not very far
away" from that of the division as a whole during the period.
Chinese consumers, the world's No.1 luxury buyers, have been
increasingly shopping abroad to save money. But retailers
surveyed by Reuters last month said the stock market collapse
had not yet impacted revenue.
Guiony said that jewellery sales, which represented about a
third of the group watch and jewellery unit, benefited from
strong demand at Bulgari in all regions, and from local
consumers as well as tourists.
He forecast it would take a "few seasons" to turn around
fashion brands Marc Jacobs and DKNY, which are in the middle of
a thorough reorganisation.
More positively, Guiony said cognac and spirits sales to
Chinese customers had rebounded in the third quarter and
remained strong in the United States, generating a 23 percent
rise in like-for-like sales during the period.
"We are reasonably optimistic that the rest of the year will
be better than what we have seen in the first half," Guiony told
investors about cognac sales, adding the business showed no sign
of slowing down in the United States.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Adrian Croft)