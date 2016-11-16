UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
PARIS Nov 16 French luxury firm LVMH said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback programme worth 300 million euros ($321 million) on Thursday and that it would run until the end of the year.
"LVMH has committed to buy each day a variable number of shares at market price, for an aggregate amount of 300 million euros, over a period from Nov. 17 up until Dec. 30," the group said in a statement, adding acquired shares would be cancelled.
LVMH shares closed down 1.99 percent at 162.5 euros.
($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh thomas)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
FRANKFURT, May 20 German luxury carmaker Audi , a unit of Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do business in the world's largest car market.