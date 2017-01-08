ZURICH Jan 8 The head of LVMH's watch
business Jean-Claude Biver is positive about the prospects for
the Swiss watch industry in 2017, he tells Schweiz am Sonntag in
an interview.
"I am convinced that the New Year will bring growth to our
industry," Biver said in the article published on Sunday.
"Exports will recover and rise again," he says, saying the
an improvement was already underway although it was not evident
everywhere.
The Swiss watch industry had a tough 2016, with exports
falling 10 percent to 17.74 billion francs in the first 11
months of the year, according to the Federation of the Swiss
Watch Industry, as sales in key markets like Hong Kong fell.
Biver said he was optimistic for LVMH's watch brands, which
include Hublot, TAG Heuer and Zenith.
"I see a better year for the LVMH watch division, although
in 2016 we could still achieve overall growth of four percent."
