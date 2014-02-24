PARIS/MILAN Feb 24 French luxury group LVMH will unveil on Monday a joint venture with Italian fashion brand Marco de Vincenzo as part of its strategy to gain exposure to young and potentially fast-growing fashion labels, sources close to the matter said.

The deal will see LVMH take a minority stake of around 45 percent in the ready-to-wear brand of the Italian designer, who has been creating accessories for Fendi, one of LVMH's fashion brands, for more than 10 years, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris and Isla Binnie in Milan; Editing by Natalie Huet)