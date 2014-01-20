PARIS Jan 20 LVMH said watches and
jewellery head Francesco Trapani would step down on March 1,
becoming an advisor to group Chairman Bernard Arnault and
keeping his seat on the board of directors of the world's
biggest luxury group.
LVMH's jewellery divisions, including Bulgari, Chaumet, Fred
and De Beers, will report instead to group Managing Director
Antonio Belloni, LVMH said on Monday.
Watch brands TAG Heuer and Zenith will come under the
responsibility of Hublot President Jean-Claude Biver, LVMH
added.
As its then chief executive, Trapani agreed to sell Bulgari,
long seen as a takeover target, to LVMH nearly three years ago
for some $5 billion. That gave it access to the French group's
global retail network and improved margins through cost-sharing.
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH was keen to close the gap with
bigger watch and jewellery companies such as Richemont
and Swatch, as well as to gain more exposure to
emerging markets.
Trapani's change in role follows the successful integration
of the Italian brand Bulgari, established in 1884, into the LVMH
group, Arnault said in the statement.
Another former jewellery and watches head at LVMH, Philippe
Pascal, also stepped down to become an advisor to Arnault before
subsequently leaving the group completely in 2012.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Matthias Williams)