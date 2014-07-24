PARIS, July 24 LVMH CFO Jean-Jacques Guiony said on Thursday he expected it could take months, if not quarters, for trading in watches to improve in China.

Luxury brands have lately been struggling with sluggish demand for high-end watches in the Chinese market, where a crackdown on gifts for favours has hurt sales. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Natalie Huet)