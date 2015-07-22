July 22 Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp reported a 19.4 percent fall in second-quarter revenue because of challenging conditions in Macao.

The company's revenue fell to $2.92 billion from $3.62 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands fell to $469.2 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $671.4 million, or 83 cents per share. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)