Tesla is most painful stock for short sellers in 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix .
U.S.-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc and Chinese peer Didi Kuaidi Joint Co have linked their apps, allowing users of each app to hail rides from drivers on the other app while they are in the other country.
Lyft also said Didi had invested $100 million earlier this year as part of its Series E funding along with Carl Icahn, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK).
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAN FRANCISCO Traders short selling Tesla's soaring stock have lost $3.7 billion this year, eclipsing the combined losses of traders shorting Apple , Amazon.com and Netflix .
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.