SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A U.S. judge gave the
final approval on Thursday to a settlement agreement in a
class-action lawsuit against Lyft, ending a legal case that
challenged the independent contractor status of the company's
drivers.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco gave his
approval to the $27 million settlement, after granting
preliminary approval in June.
The judge had previously rejected a $12.25 million
settlement offer because it "short-changed" drivers.
Lyft drivers in California had sued the company, arguing
they should be classified as employees and therefore be entitled
to reimbursement for expenses, including gasoline and vehicle
maintenance. Drivers pay those costs themselves.
In his order, Chhabria cautioned that "The agreement is not
perfect. And the status of Lyft drivers under California law
remains uncertain going forward."
