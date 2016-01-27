SAN FRANCISCO Jan 26 Ride-hailing service Lyft has agreed to settle a proposed class action lawsuit in California filed by drivers seeking to be classified as employees, according to a court filing late on Tuesday.

The settlement, which would have to be approved by a San Francisco federal judge, provides for Lyft to pay $12.25 million, as well as give drivers notice if they are to be deactivated from the platform. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)