BRIEF-EFG Hermes' Vortex completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
Dec 21 Ride-hailing app Lyft Inc, Uber Technologies Inc's biggest competition in the United States, expects to raise up to $1 billion in a new round of financing, Bloomberg reported citing a Delaware state filing.
The document filed by Lyft on Friday evening did not indicate how much had been raised, who was investing in the round or list a valuation, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1QEb1TQ)
A spokeswoman for Lyft declined to comment on the report.
The latest round of funding could value Lyft at about $4.5 billion, according to Sven Weber, a financial filings expert. While Justin Byers at VC Experts estimated it closer to $3.9 billion, Bloomberg said.
In its previous fund raising round led by Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc, Lyft was valued at $2.5 billion.
Lyft, which makes a smartphone app that allows passengers to summon a ride, currently operates in about 150 U.S. cities.
Earlier this month, Lyft formed new partnerships with two Asian on-demand ride services, Ola and GrabTaxi to gain a toehold in the booming overseas markets.
Lyft, which announced an alliance with Didi Kuaidi, China's largest ride-hailing company, back in September, has formed a coalition that will allow passengers to use all platforms to hail a ride as they travel between the United States and Asia.
Activist investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP has a $100 million investment in Lyft Inc.
Lyft expects to reach $1 billion in gross annual revenue, the company's co-founder told Reuters in November.
Uber expects to raise as much as $2.1 billion in a financing round that would value the company at $62.5 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Moroccan banks' ambitions to further expand across Africa are a drag on their credit profile, at least in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Moroccan banks that establish or acquire banks in markets with lower sovereign ratings are exposed to the large portfolios of local government bonds that these subsidiaries will typically hold. In most African markets, domestic sovereign bonds are rated several notches lower