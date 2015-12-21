BRIEF-Ananda Development posts qtrly net profit 140.3 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 140.3 million baht versus 148.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc, Uber Technologies Inc's biggest competitor in the United States, is looking to raise up to $1 billion in a Series F funding round, according to filing provided by VC experts.
The company is selling 37.3 million shares of preferred stock to investors for $26.79 per share, according to the filing dated Dec. 18.
If all of the Series F shares are issued, Lyft would have a post-money valuation of about $4.88 billion, Justin Byers of VC Experts told Reuters.
Bloomberg reported late on Sunday that Lyft's pre-money valuation would be about $4.5 billion, quoting Sven Weber, a financial filings expert. (bloom.bg/1QEb1TQ)
Lyft was valued at $2.7 billion in its previous round of financing earlier this year, led by Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc.
Lyft, which makes a smartphone app that allows passengers to summon a ride, currently operates in about 150 U.S. cities.
The company in October reached a $1 billion run rate in gross annual revenue, the company's co-founder told Reuters in November. (Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Cites complexity of certain accounting matters related to integration of bats global markets' financial information in connection with merger Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r3Itc9) Further company coverage: