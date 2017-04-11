UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
Private equity firm KKR & Co said it had joined a $600 million financing round, giving a sizeable financial boost to San Francisco-based Lyft as it continues to compete fiercely with rival Uber Technologies Inc.
Sources close to Lyft said last week the company was close to completing a funding round that would value the firm at $7.5 billion, a sharp increase from the $5.5 billion valuation at Lyft's last financing more than a year ago. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Tom Brown)
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The Trump administration's call for an opening of U.S. national monuments to economic development has drawn 107,00 comments from the public, with many expressing hope that sites like Utah's Bears Ears can maintain their protected status.