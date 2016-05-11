BRIEF-BG T&A says subscription results of first series convertible bonds
* Says all of its first series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on May 18
SAN FRANCISCO May 11 Lyft has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a class action lawsuit brought by drivers who claimed they should be deemed employees instead of independent contractors, according to court filings on Wednesday.
A San Francisco federal judge had rejected a previous $12.25 million settlement as too small. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* March quarter net profit 5.9 million rupees versus 4.2 million rupees year ago