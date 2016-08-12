UPDATE 3-Sweden drops Assange investigation, UK police says he still faces arrest
* Swedish prosecutor drops investigation into allegation of rape
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Ride hailing company Lyft rebuffed acquisition interest from General Motors Co and will raise a new funding round instead, technology website The Information reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the situation.
Lyft solicited other potential strategic acquirers before opting for the new funding round, said The Information, which did not report GM's offer price. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canada's annual inflation rate held steady in April as a seventh consecutive decline in food prices offset higher gasoline, while March retail sales rose more than expected, suggesting consumer spending held up as the economy headed into the second quarter.