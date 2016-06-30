(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Heather Somerville and Paul Lienert
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, June 30 Ride services
company Lyft Inc is poised to take advantage of a surge of
investor interest in the transportation service sector as it
closes in on a possible sale of the company or new capital
raise, people familiar with the situation said.
Venture capitalists and corporate investors have poured
nearly $28 billion into the ride services sector over the past
decade, propelling growth at Lyft, China's Didi Chuxing
Technology Co and Uber Technologies Inc, according to
a Reuters analysis.
Lyft has been working for about a year with Silicon Valley
investment bank Qatalyst Partners, people familiar with the
matter said. Lyft has used the firm to look at acquisition
offers, investments, fundraising and partnership deals.
Founded by Frank Quattrone, Qatalyst is best known for
helping technology companies find buyers. It had advised
LinkedIn Corp on its sale to Microsoft Corp.
While it is not certain if Lyft will proceed with a deal,
people familiar with the situation said General Motors Co
and Didi Chuxing, which already have investments in Lyft, could
expand their stakes in the San Francisco-based startup.
One Didi investor said any role the Chinese ride service
played in a Lyft deal would likely be in coordination with a
large automaker, rather than on its own. The investor did not
want to be identified.
A Lyft spokeswoman declined to comment on whether any
investment talks were going on, or on the relationship with
Qatalyst, which was previously reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
GM, the third-largest global automaker by vehicle sales,
reaffirmed its commitment to expanding services with Lyft, but
did not comment on potential future investments. GM invested
$500 million in Lyft earlier this year.
Didi has declined to comment. The company, which is battling
Uber in the Chinese market, said in June that it had raised $7.3
billion in new funding, including $1 billion from Apple Inc
.
INVESTING IN RIDE SERVICES
Lyft's capital raising efforts come as an array of
deep-pocketed players - from big auto makers to Saudi Arabia's
Public Investment Fund - are betting billions of dollars that
selling transportation services a ride at a time will become a
profitable, global business.
More than 70 percent of the $38 billion invested in all
transportation-related startups during the past decade,
including autonomous driving technology companies, has gone into
ride services companies, according to the Reuters analysis of
venture investments in more than 500 mobility-related startups
over the past decade. The analysis was based on publicly
available data on investments, as compiled by Crunchbase, CB
Insights and other sources, including the companies.
San Francisco-based Uber is valued at around $62.5 billion,
Beijing-based Didi at around $25 billion and Lyft at around $5.5
billion. By comparison, GM, which reported a record $9.7 billion
profit in 2015, is valued at $43 billion.
Uber says it is profitable in the United States and Canada
and about 100 cities globally, but is losing more than $1
billion a year in China.
Privately held Lyft is not profitable but is projecting $1.9
billion gross annual revenue based on bookings in May, according
to a source familiar with the matter.
Initially, ride services startups relied on venture capital.
Established automakers have recently put more of the cash they
earned from booming vehicle sales into the ride services sector.
In addition to GM's investment in Lyft, Volkswagen AG
invested $300 million in Gett, and Toyota Motor Corp
invested an undisclosed amount in Uber.
GM is working with Lyft to develop new services, such as a
program called Express Drive, that allows drivers to rent a GM
vehicle and use it to earn money providing rides.
The larger goal of the partnership is to use GM's
manufacturing prowess and Lyft's network of more than 315,000
drivers to build a network of electric and eventually autonomous
cars that generate revenue most of the day, instead of sitting
idle in owners' driveways.
GM President Dan Ammann last month outlined the strategy to
tie together GM's investment in Lyft and its acquisition of
autonomous vehicle technology startup Cruise Automation, which
industry sources estimate could cost up to $1.2 billion.
Ammann and Lyft President and Co-founder John Zimmer will
appear together a technology event in Aspen, Colorado next
month.
"We are making excellent progress in executing the key
initiatives in our previously announced strategic alliance with
Lyft, including implementing the Express Drive short-term
vehicle rental program and working toward deploying autonomous
vehicles into an on-demand network," GM said in a statement.
Corporate investments in ride services and other
mobility-related startups are likely to escalate, said Evangelos
Simoudis, whose firm Synapse Partners advises large companies on
how to adapt innovation strategies from entrepreneurs.
"Corporations recognize the high risk of being disrupted by
technology startups," Simoudis said. In turn, "Silicon Valley
sees transportation as a stagnant industry in need of
transformation."
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, Heather Somerville in
San Francisco and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing by Ed Tobin
and Tiffany Wu)