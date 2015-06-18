(Adds statement from Lyft in paragraph 5)
By Joseph Ax and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 18 Ride-sharing company Lyft Inc
will pay $300,000 to New York authorities to resolve claims that
its entry into the Buffalo and Rochester markets was illegal,
state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday.
The agreement comes a year after Schneiderman's office and
the state's insurance regulator filed a lawsuit seeking to stop
the company from operating in Buffalo and Rochester and to block
it from starting a New York City service.
Lyft allows its users to "hail" a ride within minutes by
using an application on their smartphones. Drivers who have gone
through Lyft's background checks respond to the requests and
receive their fares from the customers' stored credit card
accounts.
In July, Lyft and the two state agencies reached an
agreement allowing it to start service in New York City with
drivers commercially licensed under the city's Taxi and
Limousine Commission. The operations in Buffalo and Rochester
were suspended in August, however.
"Today's mutually agreed upon settlement does not require
any changes to existing Lyft service in New York," the company
said in a statement. "The settlement is part of our continued
efforts to return true, peer to peer ride sharing to New York
State at large, an effort supported by leaders and consumers
across the state."
Lyft did not admit wrongdoing as part of the deal.
In a statement, Schneiderman said: "Today's agreement
enables Lyft to grow and prosper within the bounds of state and
local regulations, while the penalties imposed send the message
that companies that attempt to skirt the law will be held
accountable."
San Francisco-based Lyft recently received a $100 million
investment from activist investor Carl Icahn, following $530
million in a funding round in March.
A California labor commission ruled this month that a driver
for Lyft rival Uber was an employee, not a contractor, a
decision that could eventually raise costs for smartphone-based
ride hailing companies. The ruling came to light on Tuesday
after Uber filed an appeal in San Francisco.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew
Hay)