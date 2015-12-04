(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Dec 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uber's rivals are
ganging up. Car-hailing firms in India, China, Southeast Asia
and the United States plan to link their apps. It's not clear
how many people will make use of the feature which Ola, Didi
Kuaidi, GrabTaxi and Lyft are due to roll out early next year.
But the main impact of the anti-Uber coalition may be on the
Silicon Valley darling's ability to keep raising funds.
The idea is a simple one. An Ola user who travels to Beijing
will in future be able to use the Indian company's app to book
cars on Didi's Chinese network. Customers of GrabTaxi in
Southeast Asia and Lyft in the United States will also be joined
up. That's convenient, especially as outbound travel from
emerging markets grows: the International Trade Administration
estimates that almost 3 million Chinese residents will travel to
the United States next year.
The cooperation - which could potentially extend to
marketing and future product development - is similar to roaming
agreements between mobile phone operators and code-share
alliances between airlines. In each case there is a financial
incentive for companies to collaborate, although these kinds
partnerships are also often marked by disputes. The four
car-hailing start-ups have not yet spelled out how they will
split revenue or whether users will have to pay any additional
commissions or service charges.
Even so, the alliance should help its participants better
compete with Uber, whose users can already use a single app to
hail rides in the 67 countries where the U.S. group operates. It
may even herald future mergers: three of the four rivals share a
common investor in Japan's SoftBank, while Didi has
separately invested in Lyft, Ola and GrabTaxi.
The latest competitive move also takes aim at prospective
investors in Uber. They may take fright that the U.S. company's
rivals are working together so hard against it. Uber is seeking
to raise an additional $2.1 billion at a valuation of almost $70
billion, according to Forbes. Taxi apps are already burning cash
fast. The new alliance shows the costly battle for global
dominance is far from over.
On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Ride-hailing services Lyft, Didi Kuaidi, Ola and GrabTaxi
said on Dec. 4 that they would create a partnership to link
their apps so that customers can travel more easily between
India, China, South East Asia and the United States.
- The partnership, to be rolled out in the first quarter of
2016, aims to provide "seamless mobility access across hundreds
of cities globally for our combined user base that runs into
hundreds of millions", Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and chief
executive of Ola said in a statement.
- Ola, Didi, Lyft and GrabTaxi have collectively raised more
than $7 billion, the statement added.
- Forbes reported on Dec. 3 that Uber is looking to raise up
to $2.1 billion in a financing round that would value the ride
hailing app at a valuation of as much as $68 billion.
- Forbes article: onforb.es/1NtGmll
- Lyft statement: lft.to/1NtH7Pz
- Reuters: Lyft partners with Ola, GrabTaxi to reach Asian
markets
RELATED COLUMNS
War of attrition
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)