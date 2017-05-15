NEW YORK May 14 Google Inc's
self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft
Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous
vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times
reported on Sunday.
The alliance between the two show that many companies are
trying to acquire a piece of the market for self-driving
vehicles, which many believe will ultimately be a
multibillion-dollar industry, the New York Times reported. Waymo
and Lyft will work on pilot projects and product development
efforts, the newspaper said.
The partnership between the two has competitive implications
for Uber Technologies Inc, the largest ridesharing company in
the world, according to the New York Times.
Waymo and Uber are fighting in court over self-driving
technology that Waymo says was stolen by a former employee who
founded another company that Uber later acquired.
Both Uber and Lyft operate through applications on
smartphones.
Talks on the collaboration between Waymo and Lyft began last
summer in discussions between Waymo's chief executive and the
founders and leaders of Lyft, the newspaper reported.
Additional details on the partnership were scant, according
to the New York Times.
