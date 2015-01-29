(Adds details from court in paragraph 6, details of drivers',
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 A U.S. judge on Thursday
said it was "very difficult" to decide whether drivers for
smartphone-enabled car service Lyft are employees or independent
contractors, but that California law appears to favor the
drivers.
Lyft and larger rival Uber face separate lawsuits seeking
class action status in San Francisco federal court, brought on
behalf of drivers who contend they are employees and entitled to
reimbursement for expenses including gas and vehicle
maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves.
A ruling against either company could significantly raise
their costs beyond the lawsuits' scope and force them to pay
social security, workers' compensation, and unemployment
insurance. That could affect the valuations for other startups
that rely on large networks of individuals to provide rides,
clean houses and the like.
At a hearing on the Lyft lawsuit on Thursday, U.S. District
Judge Vincent Chhabria said he was "scratching my head" because
traditional employment categories are "woefully outdated" when
applied to companies like Lyft.
However, Chhabria said California legal precedents "point
pretty strongly in the direction" that "people who do the kinds
of things that Lyft drivers do here are employees."
Chhabria did not rule from the bench. A hearing on the same
issue involving Uber is set to take place on Friday before a
different judge.
Uber has raised more than $4 billion from prominent venture
capital firms such as Benchmark and Google Ventures, valuing the
company at $40 billion and making it the most valuable U.S.
startup. Lyft has raised $331 million from Andreessen Horowitz,
Founders Fund and other investors.
The drivers have not yet specified how much money they are
seeking in damages.
Drivers argue they should be considered employees because
Uber and Lyft can hire and fire them and require them to accept
a certain percentage of rides, and to pass background checks.
"They're there to further Lyft's mission," said Matthew
Carlson, an attorney for the drivers.
Uber and Lyft counter that drivers control their own
schedules, are not assigned a territory, and are not supplied
with any equipment apart from an iPhone and a sign.
"Lyft's business is to maintain an on-line platform, making
it possible for riders and drivers to freely arrange
transportation by automobile with other members of the
community," the company wrote in a court filing.
