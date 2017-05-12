ATHENS May 12 A plan by Lyktos Participations,
a special purpose investment company controlled by former
Piraeus Bank chairman Michael Sallas, to acquire a
stake in Greek cooperative bank Pancretan has been approved by
regulators, it said on Friday.
Lyktos said the green light to invest in Pancretan and
acquire a 21.49 percent stake, was granted by both the Bank of
Greece and the European Central Bank's SSM supervisory arm. It
did not provide further details.
"Our participation in Pancretan is proof of our confidence
in the prospects of the Greek economy and the cooperative
banks," Sallas said in a statement.
Lyktos said it aims to support Pancretan's management to
develop the bank's activities and preserve jobs.
Pancretan has a network of 54 branches, mostly on the island
of Crete, and a small presence in Athens and Thessaloniki. Small
business loans account for about 85 percent of its 1.6 billion
euro ($1.75 billion) loan portfolio.
The cooperative bank has a 13 market share of deposits in
the island and 391 employees.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
