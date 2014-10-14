MELBOURNE Oct 15 Lynas Corp, one of
two rare earths producers outside China, reported a 24 percent
rise in revenue in the September quarter from the previous
quarter as the first stage of its Malaysian plant finally moves
toward full capacity.
Lynas' progress is being closely watched as it tries to
attract institutions to invest in its battered shares after
years of disappointment following delays in opening and ramping
up production at the controversial Malaysian plant.
Production rose to 2,043 tonnes of rare earths oxides in the
first quarter of the 2015 financial year, Lynas said on
Wednesday, which was more than half the volume it produced in
the whole of the previous year.
Revenue rose to A$32.9 million ($28.7 million) in the
September quarter from A$26.5 million in the June quarter, while
costs fell 14 percent to A$42.7 million, including restructuring
costs.
Lynas is currently carrying out a heavily discounted, fully
underwritten entitlement offer as part of a broader A$83 million
share sale to five institutions and existing shareholders, who
are nearly all mom and dad investors.
It also recently renegotiated an easier debt repayment
schedule with its Japanese lenders, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals
National Corp (JOGMEC) and Sojitz Corp, matching its
more modest forecast of ramping up output.
"This financing structure and equity raising gives us the
runway to get to cash positive," Lynas Chief Executive Amanda
Lacaze told Reuters in an interview this week.
The company has long said it would be cash positive when its
plant reaches full phase 1 capacity of 11,000 tonnes a year.
Lacaze, who took over as CEO about four months ago, said in
July that should be achievable in the December quarter, and
indicated earlier this week that this target was on track.
"The best indication of that is that we are bringing the
phase 2 assets on line this quarter," she told Reuters on
Tuesday.
In trying to attract institutions back into the company,
Lacaze said she has stressed she would focus on delivering
results rather than overpromising what could be achieved.
"It is my intention that we should surprise with
overperformance, rather than disappointing with
underperformance," she said.
Lacaze is acting as a subunderwriter for $100,000 of the
equity raising.
(1 US dollar = 1.1484 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)